Immunovant Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,360 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,330% compared to the typical volume of 235 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.82.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
