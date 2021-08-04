Immunovant Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,360 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,330% compared to the typical volume of 235 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Immunovant by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Immunovant by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 84,438 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

