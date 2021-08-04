Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Camden National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $671.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAC. Stephens initiated coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

