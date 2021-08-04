Contrasting Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) & Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI)

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) and Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Tutor Perini shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Tutor Perini shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Sports Field shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tutor Perini and Sports Field, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tutor Perini 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sports Field 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tutor Perini presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Tutor Perini’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tutor Perini is more favorable than Sports Field.

Risk & Volatility

Tutor Perini has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sports Field has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tutor Perini and Sports Field’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tutor Perini $5.32 billion 0.14 $108.39 million $2.12 6.81 Sports Field $6.60 million 0.12 -$3.74 million N/A N/A

Tutor Perini has higher revenue and earnings than Sports Field.

Profitability

This table compares Tutor Perini and Sports Field’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tutor Perini 2.03% 7.03% 2.16% Sports Field N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tutor Perini beats Sports Field on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities. This segment also provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers services in various specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, and industrial and high-tech. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, fire protection systems, and pneumatically placed concrete services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services (HVAC) for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. It also offers general contracting, pre-construction planning, and project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractors; and self-performed construction services comprising site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and mechanical. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

About Sports Field

Sports Field Holdings, Inc. designs and builds athletic facilities. The firm through its subsidiary, FirstForm, Inc. engages in the design, engineering and construction of athletic facilities and sports complexes. It also designs, develops and manufactures sports surfacing products and associated pre-engineered construction systems. The company was founded on February 8, 2011 and is headquartered in St. Charles, IL.

