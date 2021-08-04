Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

STNG opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $941.11 million, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

