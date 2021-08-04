Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,518 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

POWW opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $788.26 million, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. AMMO had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

