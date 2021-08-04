Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,607 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 89.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 295,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

D opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

