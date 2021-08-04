Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 361.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Comerica by 6.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 298.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

NYSE:CMA opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

