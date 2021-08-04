Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS opened at $138.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $139.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.