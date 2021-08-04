Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Sell

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $231.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 260.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,760.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2,596.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.