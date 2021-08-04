TELA Bio (TELA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. On average, analysts expect TELA Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELA Bio stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $196.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 133,520 shares of company stock worth $1,686,527 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

