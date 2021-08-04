Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

