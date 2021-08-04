Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $365,000 Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $34.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91.

