Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

