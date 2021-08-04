Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 174.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 103,279 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

CLLS opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $619.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Cellectis S.A. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

