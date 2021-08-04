Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $5,884,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $4,662,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in NIO by 3,249.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 126,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

