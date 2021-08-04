Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 120,512 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 490.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.47% of Immersion worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Immersion by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Immersion by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMMR stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

