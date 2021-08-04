Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 376,634 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,634 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

