MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 807.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,493 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of MAG Silver worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 178,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $1,568,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $920,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

