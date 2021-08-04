Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 171,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENIA. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 407,467.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,352,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,239,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 673.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 1,127,482 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the 1st quarter worth about $4,815,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the 1st quarter worth about $4,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ENIA stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This is a boost from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

