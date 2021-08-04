Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,425,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.79 and a 1 year high of $155.76.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

