Traders Buy High Volume of TG Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,707 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,758% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

