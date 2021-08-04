Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $142.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.87.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,218 shares of company stock worth $320,301 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

