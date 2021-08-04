Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $142.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.87.
RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,218 shares of company stock worth $320,301 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of RARE stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.81.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.