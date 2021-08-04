Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First National Financial (FNLIF)

First National Financial (OTCMKTS: FNLIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2021 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – First National Financial had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$39.09 price target on the stock, down previously from C$55.00.

FNLIF stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. First National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.51.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

