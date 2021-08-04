Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 878,975 FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 878,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,005,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,058 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $12,457,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,467,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 953,938 shares of company stock worth $11,868,767.

Shares of NYSE FST opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST).

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.