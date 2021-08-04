Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

DLNG stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.