Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 708,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.38.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

