Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) PT at C$2.59

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.59.

NGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.28. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.3014706 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

