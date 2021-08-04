Advisor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $14,787,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 59.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of LKQ by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 401,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 51.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

