Advisor Partners LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,525,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,115,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $400.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 173.13, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

