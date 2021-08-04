Advisor Partners LLC Sells 8,245 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $564,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 113,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 409.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,855,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

