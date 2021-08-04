Advisor Partners LLC Buys New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 128.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,507 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $67,025,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

