3,552 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mercury General by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 24.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

