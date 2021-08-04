Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $228.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

