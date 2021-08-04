Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 29.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

