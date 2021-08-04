Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 813.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.16. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.