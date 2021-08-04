Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.