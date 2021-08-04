Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 19,368 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,368 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

