Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWLD opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.