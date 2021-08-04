Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 360,914.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,418,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 133,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.