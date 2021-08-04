Man Group plc Trims Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,517 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 211,029 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 81,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

