Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 65,140 Shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,140 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Zovio worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Zovio by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zovio by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zovio stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Zovio Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

