Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,481 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 751,406 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.