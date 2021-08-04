Man Group plc Purchases 28,149 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Man Group plc raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 71,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $249.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

