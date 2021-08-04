Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $177,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

