Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Seaboard by 120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,820.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,265.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,624.50 and a 52-week high of $4,390.50.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.