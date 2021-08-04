Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Bridgetown 2 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

Bridgetown 2 stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.