Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives €157.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €157.86 ($185.71).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of AFX stock opened at €191.45 ($225.24) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €164.02. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €88.10 ($103.65) and a 1-year high of €187.90 ($221.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

