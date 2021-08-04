Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AMR opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
AMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.
