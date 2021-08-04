FTC Solar (FTCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect FTC Solar to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. On average, analysts expect FTC Solar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

