FTC Solar (FTCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect FTC Solar to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. On average, analysts expect FTC Solar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
