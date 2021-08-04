California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of EVO Payments worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,865,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 927,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 357,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVOP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

EVOP opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.92. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -172.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,467 shares of company stock worth $2,323,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

